In Nichelle Nichols' Career, One Role Stands Above The Rest

Very few people could have predicted what an unimaginable impact the original "Star Trek" series would have on the world as we know it today. The show's creator, Gene Roddenberry, once described his desire to make a "Gulliver's Travels" of the future, mixing standalone episodes that explored wild and bizarre themes with a recurring cast of characters, according to Time Magazine. And Nichelle Nichols, who played Lt. Uhura, proved to be a vital part of the show's impact on science fiction — and pop culture at large.

Before "Star Trek," Nichols had dabbled in a few bit parts starting in the late 1950s. Less than seven years later, she was cast as Lt. Nyota Uhura, the chief communications officer of the USS Enterprise. Long after that, a good portion of her career was spent reprising that very role. She did step outside of that comfort zone to do voice acting for various popular cartoon shows (especially "Gargoyles" and "Batman: The Animated Series") as well as voicing herself in cartoons like "The Simpsons" and "Futurama." She also did some live-action work, including playing Nana Dawson on "Heroes," Lucinda Winters on "The Young and the Restless," and even a fun little cameo in "Sharknado 5: Global Swarming."

Without question, though, there's one role of hers which towers above the rest as far as fame, prestige, and its impact on society.