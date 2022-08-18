Michael Peña Dishes On The Difference Between Playing An Ant-Man Sidekick And A Villain In Secret Headquarters - Exclusive

One of the defining characteristics of "Secret Headquarters" is the young cast. Jesse Williams said, "It was awesome working with them and juggling having to be intense and intimidating to them and making it a safe space." He added, "We have to do it in real life, and you're being physical sometimes, and also leaving room for the comic relief, leaving room for the audience, the kids watching the movie, to see themselves in that position and see a way out and think about what they would do."

As it turns out, kids can add a new breath of life to filming. Williams noted, "They put us in a lot of precarious positions. We're chasing them, but they end up turning the tide on us a few times. You [Michael Peña] said your first scene with them was them having you tied up, right?"

Peña responded, "Yeah. That was pretty good. And they were really good at being mean to me." He also shared that the young cast helped establish a different vibe on set than he'd originally anticipated. "After that, I was like, 'It's on right now. It's on like Donkey Kong, if you want to do it,' because the first day, the kid was like, Keith was like, and I was supposed to hold my breath. That's when I was like, 'Dude, this is too long, way too long, buddy.' And that's [what] set the tone for the remainder of the shoot."

"Secret Headquarters" is now exclusively streaming on Paramount+.