Final Promo For House Of The Dragon Is Drenched In Fire And Blood
"Game of Thrones" fans have been eager for a worthy reason to return to Westeros, and soon, they won't have to wait much longer. The final look at Season 1 of HBO's hotly anticipated prequel series "House of the Dragon" roars onto screens, promising an overflowing abundance of fire, blood, and, of course, dragons. One of "Thrones" most exciting elements, alongside castle conspiracies and massive battle sequences, was Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) ever-growing dragons. However, during the time of the original series, they were the last of their kind.
This new series vows to be exceedingly different with a change in staff and a variety of new faces, including ancestral characters of the original show. There will also be more dragons in Westeros than ever (17 to be exact), with the Targaryen reign on full display. To see dragons flying over Westeros asserting dominance and protecting the royal blood will surely be a spectacular treat for veteran "Game of Thrones" fans. Then, when we see Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), Daemon (Matt Smith), and Rhaenys (Eve Best) riding on the backs of these giant beasts, the Dance of Dragons will commence as the devastating Targaryen civil war decimates this great house before our very eyes.
The road ahead is uncertain ... but the end is clear
The surprising origins of "House of the Dragon," in combination with the text source "Fire & Blood" by George R.R. Martin, provide the framework for what we can expect in the upcoming series. This new footage illustrates the uncontainable fiery power of the Targaryen's dragons while foreshadowing the conflict between Rhaenyra and Daemon. After King Viserys (Paddy Considine) names Rhaenyra his heir over the male and assumed successor Daemon, he unleashes a crushing wave of fire and blood, drowning anyone foolish enough to stand in his way.
We see Daemon on the back of his crimson dragon, Caraxes, annihilating his enemies and burning them alive in a blazing inferno, akin to Daenerys on the back of Drogon. This time around, there are even more hot-tempered dragon riders at play for the Iron Throne, forging alliances, scheming betrayals, and even performing actions that will rival the infamous Red Wedding. Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) will have a sly part in dismantling the stability of King's Landing by working with her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) to stop the coronation of Rhaenyra.
These storylines will surely culminate in the can't-miss television event of the season, hopefully redeeming this once esteemed franchise. After the disappointing final season of "Game of Thrones," "House of the Dragon" has even bigger shoes to fill to win back scorched fans. This exciting footage gives the impression that this iteration can confidently bring viewers home to Westeros.