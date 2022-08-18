Final Promo For House Of The Dragon Is Drenched In Fire And Blood

The surprising origins of "House of the Dragon," in combination with the text source "Fire & Blood" by George R.R. Martin, provide the framework for what we can expect in the upcoming series. This new footage illustrates the uncontainable fiery power of the Targaryen's dragons while foreshadowing the conflict between Rhaenyra and Daemon. After King Viserys (Paddy Considine) names Rhaenyra his heir over the male and assumed successor Daemon, he unleashes a crushing wave of fire and blood, drowning anyone foolish enough to stand in his way.

We see Daemon on the back of his crimson dragon, Caraxes, annihilating his enemies and burning them alive in a blazing inferno, akin to Daenerys on the back of Drogon. This time around, there are even more hot-tempered dragon riders at play for the Iron Throne, forging alliances, scheming betrayals, and even performing actions that will rival the infamous Red Wedding. Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) will have a sly part in dismantling the stability of King's Landing by working with her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) to stop the coronation of Rhaenyra.

These storylines will surely culminate in the can't-miss television event of the season, hopefully redeeming this once esteemed franchise. After the disappointing final season of "Game of Thrones," "House of the Dragon" has even bigger shoes to fill to win back scorched fans. This exciting footage gives the impression that this iteration can confidently bring viewers home to Westeros.