Kenan Thompson Clues Fans In On Potential Good Burger 2

It's been a long time coming for "Good Burger" fans and the movie's two stars — Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell — when it comes to the potential of a sequel for the iconic 1997 Nickelodeon flick. For years, both Thompson and Mitchell have reprised their Dexter Reed and Ed roles for special comedy sketches and other things. And they've even spoken publicly about wanting to do another "Good Burger" before in the past. But sadly, nothing's ever come of it.

"Yeah, you know, we're gonna let [Nickelodeon] work it out," Mitchell told TMZ in 2018. "But all you need to know is that Kenan and I are down."

The Brian Robbins-directed "Good Burger," for those who never saw it, was based off an "All That" comedy sketch of the same name starring Thompson and Mitchell. It centered around a fast-food war between the old-school Good Burger restaurant and a new-wave corporate juggernaut called Mondo Burger, which was known for its gargantuan patties. Calls for a sequel have never stopped mounting since the film's release, and with "Good Burger" celebrating its 25th anniversary this year it's a great time for Thompson and Mitchell to make their hardest push yet for another run on the big screen — which, according to a new interview featuring Thompson, is exactly what the comedy duo is doing.