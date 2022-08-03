Reports Warn That HBO Max Is About To Get Gutted

The shakeup at Warner Bros. Discovery continues, it would seem. After the merger between the two companies was finalized in April, CEO David Zaslav's talk appeared to be focused on optimism. "This is like our rendezvous with destiny," he said in a town hall hosted by Oprah Winfrey, per Deadline. "This is art. We have the goods, we have the chance to be the greatest media company."

Even then, however, talk of redundancies and layoffs were in the pipeline. And with a dramatic restructuring for DC Entertainment also being publicly discussed (via Variety), the next natural question was what this might mean for so many IPs –- superhero and otherwise -– associated with the DC Extended Universe. Which is to say nothing of so many other projects that fall under the WBD umbrella.

The past several days have offered something of an answer, and it hasn't been pretty. Both "Scoob! Holiday Haunt" and "Batgirl" got unceremoniously axed without even the reasonable alternative of a straight-to-streaming release being mentioned. Both movies were practically finished, with the writers and director of "Scoob!" being straight up baffled by the decision. Some, like Oli Welsh at Polygon, have been similarly stunned, wondering out loud why an HBO Max release for "Batgirl" isn't even being considered. Some fresh insight into the situation at Warner Bros. Discovery may answer that question.