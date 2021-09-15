Fans Of Generation Just Got The Worst News Possible

While HBO Max produced an impressive year with movie releases thanks to limited theater showings and a Warner Bros. partnership, the streaming service also aimed to set itself up for success thanks to some original scripted series. One of HBO Max's most promising original series was probably "Generation" (stylized as "Genera+ion"). The series, created by Daniel Barnz and his daughter Zelda and executive produced by Lena Dunham, focused on a diverse group of Gen Z students in Orange, County California exploring their sexuality while dealing with their conservative community.

The series' first season, which started on March 11, 2021, was initially split into two parts, with the first half ending on April 1, 2021. The show resumed in June before wrapping up in early July this year. While some fans feel that the show was just beginning to set up some complicated relationships and intriguing storylines that needed to be explored in Season 2 of the series, HBO Max just dropped some tragic news about the show's future.