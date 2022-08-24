Andor's Denise Gough Highlights The Complications Of Cheering For Her Character

Set during the darkest hours of the "Star Wars" timeline at the height of Imperial power, "Andor" is a series that will explore how one man becomes dedicated to the cause of the Rebel Alliance. Diego Luna reprises his role from "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" as the titular Cassian Andor, the man who will lead a team of reluctant heroes to steal the blueprints for the Death Star. But as "Andor" opens, that future is still five years away, and Cassian is just an ordinary man trying to survive in a hostile galaxy.

As Cassian is drawn into the Alliance's fight against the Empire, he faces the full might of their forces, from corporate police to the Imperial Security Bureau (ISB), which essentially functions as the Empire's version of the American CIA or the former Soviet KGB. Among their ranks, we meet Dedra Meero, an ambitious ISB officer played by Denise Gough.

At a Disney press event for "Andor" that Looper attended, Gough dished on her Imperial character. Though Dedra begins as a low-ranking officer, Gough notes that she is ruthless and has loftier ambitions, so it sounds like she may pose quite a threat to Cassian Andor and his comrades. But Gough elaborated on her feelings about the character, highlighting the folly of cheering for Dedra no matter how tempting it may be to do so.