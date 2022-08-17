Apple TV+ Drops Trailer For The Greatest Beer Run Ever
In September of 2021, director Peter Farrelly announced that he's working on a comedy movie in the tradition of many of his past hits like "Dumb and Dumber" and "There's Something About Mary." Farrelly notably directed "Green Book" in 2018, marking a departure from the comedic fare for which he's largely known. This new project, titled "Super in Love," is therefore primed to be a return to his roots. In the meantime, however, another feature film directed by Farrelly, titled "The Greatest Beer Run Ever," is slated for a release on streaming service Apple TV+.
The film takes place during the Vietnam war, and follows a veteran who plans on sneaking into Vietnam to personally encourage some of the American soldiers on active duty. This premise is based on one man's real-life story, and of course involves him transporting beer to his military buddies, as its title suggests. Its cast, meanwhile, features some notable names, including former teen heartthrob Zac Efron, who plays lead character John "Chickie" Donohue. He's joined by Russell Crowe and Bill Murray, among others.
Now, Apple has released a lengthy trailer for "The Greatest Beer Run Ever," giving those interested in Chickie's real-life story some idea of how its silver screen reproduction will play out.
Zac Efron's going to Vietnam, and he's bringing his friends beer
After a brief intro sequence, this new trailer for "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" opens on Zac Efron's John "Chickie" Donohue running through an active warzone alongside a US soldier as text superimposed into the environment around them reads, "a real guy actually did this."
Then, in figurative record-scratch moment, the camera freezes on Chickie's frightened face as he reveals in voiceover that he's not meant to be in war-torn Vietnam. After that, the trailer cuts to New York, prior to Chickie's illicit trip abroad, establishing Chickie as someone bothered by the ongoing war protests. He hatches his beer run plan at a bar tended by a character played by Bill Murray, following a consensus among its patrons that the American soldiers in Vietnam are in need of a morale boost. He soon packs an ample supply of Pabst Blue Ribbon cans — PBR's YouTube channel first shared a short documentary about the story in 2015 — and finds a boat that can transport him to Vietnam. Scenes from his trips in and out of warzones follow.
As detailed at the trailer's end, Apple TV+ subscribers can watch "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" when it premieres to the streaming service on September 30.