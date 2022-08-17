Apple TV+ Drops Trailer For The Greatest Beer Run Ever

In September of 2021, director Peter Farrelly announced that he's working on a comedy movie in the tradition of many of his past hits like "Dumb and Dumber" and "There's Something About Mary." Farrelly notably directed "Green Book" in 2018, marking a departure from the comedic fare for which he's largely known. This new project, titled "Super in Love," is therefore primed to be a return to his roots. In the meantime, however, another feature film directed by Farrelly, titled "The Greatest Beer Run Ever," is slated for a release on streaming service Apple TV+.

The film takes place during the Vietnam war, and follows a veteran who plans on sneaking into Vietnam to personally encourage some of the American soldiers on active duty. This premise is based on one man's real-life story, and of course involves him transporting beer to his military buddies, as its title suggests. Its cast, meanwhile, features some notable names, including former teen heartthrob Zac Efron, who plays lead character John "Chickie" Donohue. He's joined by Russell Crowe and Bill Murray, among others.

Now, Apple has released a lengthy trailer for "The Greatest Beer Run Ever," giving those interested in Chickie's real-life story some idea of how its silver screen reproduction will play out.