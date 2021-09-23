Green Book Director Peter Farrelly's Next Project Is A Return To His Comedy Roots
It's been over seven years since Peter Farrelly last stepped behind a camera to make a comedy. But that will reportedly soon change.
The Oscar-winning director ditched his big-screen funny bone in 2014 after critics shredded his last comedic outing, "Dumb and Dumber To," which he made alongside brother and longtime collaborator Bobby Farrelly. Peter went on to make "Green Book" in 2018, which quickly cemented his bona fides as a quality dramatic filmmaker. The movie earned him two Academy Awards for best original screenplay and best picture — marking the first time in his career to win or even be nominated.
For the production of "Green Book," Farrelly teamed with film and television giant Amblin Partners, which was founded by legendary director Steven Spielberg. The production company has now announced that it will be joining forces with Farrelly yet again — only this time, he'll be returning to his roots.
Farrelly to direct comedy feature with original script
Very few details were revealed by Amblin about Farrelly's next project, other than the film's title: "Super in Love." The movie is described as a comedy feature with an original script penned by television writer Flint Wainess, whose work includes "In the Dark" and the much-anticipated "Linda and Monica" (via TheWrap).
Farrelly's return to comedy will surely be welcomed by fans with open arms. While the director has never really been a hit with critics, his early comedies that he made with his brother are widely considered to be some of the funniest of the era. The Farrelly brothers' hit list includes "Dumb and Dumber," "Kingpin," "There's Something About Mary," "Me, Myself and Irene," "Osmosis Jones," and "Hall Pass." If you grew up in the '90s, chances are good one or more of his laughers was a major part of your adolescence.
While it's not a full-on comedy, Farrelly is currently working on a dramedy called "The Greatest Beer Run Ever," which centers around the true 1967 story of a man who attempts to bring beer to his buddies fighting in Vietnam. The film stars Russell Crowe, Zac Efron, and Bill Murray. "Super in Love" will, presumably, be up next.