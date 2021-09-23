Green Book Director Peter Farrelly's Next Project Is A Return To His Comedy Roots

It's been over seven years since Peter Farrelly last stepped behind a camera to make a comedy. But that will reportedly soon change.

The Oscar-winning director ditched his big-screen funny bone in 2014 after critics shredded his last comedic outing, "Dumb and Dumber To," which he made alongside brother and longtime collaborator Bobby Farrelly. Peter went on to make "Green Book" in 2018, which quickly cemented his bona fides as a quality dramatic filmmaker. The movie earned him two Academy Awards for best original screenplay and best picture — marking the first time in his career to win or even be nominated.

For the production of "Green Book," Farrelly teamed with film and television giant Amblin Partners, which was founded by legendary director Steven Spielberg. The production company has now announced that it will be joining forces with Farrelly yet again — only this time, he'll be returning to his roots.