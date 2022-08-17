Bodies Bodies Bodies Actor Lee Pace Reminisces About His Time On Pushing Daisies - Exclusive
If you ask Lee Pace, his new movie "Bodies Bodies Bodies" is a mashup between "Mean Girls" and "Lord of the Flies." Pace's character, Greg, is a bit of an odd man out in the film, as the only non-Gen Zer — adding some prime comedy amid the horror.
Pace has an impressive résumé, including "The Hobbit" films and AMC's "Halt and Catch Fire," but one of his most beloved roles has developed a dedicated cult following over the years. The actor played the starring role Ned in the 2007 series "Pushing Daisies." While the series was only on the air for two seasons, it's still touching hearts today. Who can resist a show that centers around a guy who can bring people back to life with a single touch — and send them back to a permanent grave just as quickly if they touch again? Cue the very unconventional relationship between Ned and his newly reconnected childhood sweetheart, Chuck (Anna Friel), whom he just so happens to resurrect.
While "Bodies Bodies Bodies" certainly has a different vibe, it has a similarly compelling charm. During an exclusive interview with Looper, Lee Pace reminisced about his time on "Pushing Daisies" and whether he thinks "Bodies Bodies Bodies" might reach a similar cult classic status.
Pushing bodies
Lee Pace has watched "Pushing Daisies" become a cult classic, but predicting a hit is a little more difficult. Regarding whether he sees "Bodies Bodies Bodies" gaining a following down the line as well, he said, "I'm awfully proud of 'Bodies Bodies Bodies.' I find it very entertaining and intelligent, so I hope the audience has a good time with it." But a film achieving fan-favorite status is, of course, up to the viewers. Pace added, "We'll see what happens. It opens this weekend. I think it has every shot [of being] a popular thing, but we shall see."
As for "Pushing Daisies," Pace can't help but think fondly of his work on that series as well. '"Pushing Daisies' is something that I'm so proud to have been a part of," he said. "What a unique project it was. What a unique cast. What a unique experience it was. It marks a very special time in my life, so I couldn't be more proud to have been a part of it." While it's unfortunate that the show ended as soon as it did, it's great to see Pace finding other projects to enjoy.
"Bodies Bodies Bodies" is now playing in theaters.