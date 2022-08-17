Bodies Bodies Bodies Actor Lee Pace Reminisces About His Time On Pushing Daisies - Exclusive

If you ask Lee Pace, his new movie "Bodies Bodies Bodies" is a mashup between "Mean Girls" and "Lord of the Flies." Pace's character, Greg, is a bit of an odd man out in the film, as the only non-Gen Zer — adding some prime comedy amid the horror.

Pace has an impressive résumé, including "The Hobbit" films and AMC's "Halt and Catch Fire," but one of his most beloved roles has developed a dedicated cult following over the years. The actor played the starring role Ned in the 2007 series "Pushing Daisies." While the series was only on the air for two seasons, it's still touching hearts today. Who can resist a show that centers around a guy who can bring people back to life with a single touch — and send them back to a permanent grave just as quickly if they touch again? Cue the very unconventional relationship between Ned and his newly reconnected childhood sweetheart, Chuck (Anna Friel), whom he just so happens to resurrect.

While "Bodies Bodies Bodies" certainly has a different vibe, it has a similarly compelling charm. During an exclusive interview with Looper, Lee Pace reminisced about his time on "Pushing Daisies" and whether he thinks "Bodies Bodies Bodies" might reach a similar cult classic status.