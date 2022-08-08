Lee Pace Talks Bodies Bodies Bodies, The Film's Gen Z Satire, And His Time On Pushing Daisies - Exclusive Interview

The unique setup and satirical nature of this campy horror movie remind me of what "Scream" did back in the '90s. Do any genre-defying movies come to mind when you think of this film, and what other fan bases do you think will gravitate toward it the most?

I definitely think Gen Zers will like seeing it no matter what kind of movies they're generally into because it's my impression that they like watching themselves. But I can't say that definitively, obviously. [Director] Halina [Reijn] says that it's a mix of "Mean Girls" and "Lord of the Flies," which is a really funny middle ground for the film. As slashery as it is, it's really a satire, in a way, of Gen Z people — of self-involvedness and an inability to avoid [the] chaos that we can see in our culture now. All you have to do is open your Twitter.



You're no stranger to genre films, having done "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "The Hobbit." What are some of the biggest differences between those kinds of movies and this one? Did you have any standout moments from the cast with those films?

This movie is unique in a lot of ways for me. One of the big ways it was unique was the very ... Halina Reijn, our director, is an actor. It was such a great example of what it's like to have an actor take the helm of something. Her understanding of the subject matter, and particularly all the characters in this story that she's telling, was so complete that she was able to give everyone such specific notes, so what the movie becomes about is the very unique dynamics between all of these individuals.

That's a very immersive experience as an actor, when you have a director who is so interested in character [and] that understands the same language that you understand as an actor in approaching a character. That was a very unique experience in a lot of not just genre movies, but genre movies in particular — and [also] in a lot of movies that I've done — to work with an actor behind the helm.