Lee Pace Describes The Unexpected Movie Mashup That Bodies Bodies Bodies Resembles - Exclusive

Lee Pace's character, Greg, is a bit of the odd man out in the film, as the only older adult in the group of Gen Z. "Greg is a lot like me — the character I play, Greg — in that he's down for the experience. He knows he's a little different than them, but he also is curious about them and eager to meet them where they are [and] not try to interfere with the vibe that they've got going," Pace explained. "He's happy to get on the page that they're on — which is, for the beginning of the movie, he's having a great time."

Before things go to hell, Greg is living his best life. "He's got this sexy new romance with Alice. They've known each other for two weeks, which, as we all know, is the sexiest time of any relationship," Pace joked. "There's nothing to complain about. He's enjoying learning the TikTok dances and the carefree environment of being young and without worry."

"Bodies Bodies Bodies" is now playing in select theaters with a nationwide release coming August 12.