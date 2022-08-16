Small Details You Missed In The New Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer

Continuing to prove that you can take the villain out of the 80s, but you can't take the 80s out of the villain, Terry Silver looks to have gone through his little book of bad guys and made a few calls. With plans to get Cobra Kai striking further than the valley, the pony-tailed terror has hired a new group of sensei to mold pupils into the future karate terrors of tomorrow, and they mean business. Looking like rejected "Street Fighter" designs and loving it, one addition to Silver's school that stands out is steely-eyed enforcer, Kim Da-Eun, played by Alicia Hannah-Kim.

Confirmed to be joining the show as a sensei in May, the new South Korean trainer is an expert in the martial art of Tang Soo Do and looks to be laying down the law on one of Silver's students more than the rest. Providing major Bond baddie energy as soon as she steps off the plane, Kim Da-Eun sets her sights on Cobra Kai's current champion Tory (Peyton List), who is struggling enough already following her undeserved win last season. With an inner conflict already brewing, we can only wait and see how the young student handles further training at the dojo, especially under Silver's new staff member. Of course, that's all before the arrival of a familiar face that is noticeably absent from the trailer — the T-1000 to Johnny's T-800, also known as Mike Barnes.