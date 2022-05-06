Cobra Kai Goes Full Franchise In Epic Season 5 Trailer

As one of the most beloved 1980s movies out there, "The Karate Kid" always had plenty of goodwill, but while its various sequels have their moments, there's no denying that the movie franchise was suffering from a serious case of diminishing returns. Because of this, any casual fan would've been forgiven for thinking that the franchise was destined to spend the rest of its existence as a nostalgic property that's subjected to a reboot attempt every decade or so.

And then, "Cobra Kai" arrived. Riding on the original movie's deep nostalgia reserves and adding several layers of fun comedy and surprisingly deep storylines, the middle-aged misadventures of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) snuck into "The Karate Kid" fandom's collective heart like a slice of fried bologna. The fifth season of this unlikely but welcome success story might be closer than you think, because an epic trailer for "Cobra Kai" Season 5 just dropped ... and it reveals some very interesting things about the show's intention to embrace and expand the entire franchise.

Up to now, every installment of both "The Karate Kid" movies and "Cobra Kai" has revolved around heroic and villainous martial artists facing various challenges in their lives and beating the tar out of each other. While the trailer for "Cobra Kai" Season 5 makes it clear that this isn't about to change, it appears that the action is a lot closer to tentpole franchise-style action-adventure than high-kicking high school drama.