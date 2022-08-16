What Nick Stahl Wishes He Had Done More Of On The Set Of Terminator 3 — Exclusive
While Nick Stahl has several high-profile projects under his belt — including the 2005 film "Sin City" and memorable roles on "Carnivàle" and "Fear the Walking Dead" — the actor is probably best known for playing John Connor in 2003's "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines."
With Stahl taking over from Edward Furlong as a grown-up John in "T3," John has been living a nomadic life in order to hide from the sinister artificial intelligence Skynet, which sends back a highly advanced shapeshifting Terminator made of virtually impenetrable liquid metal to kill his future allies in the human resistance. This T-X, as it's called, must face off with the original Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger), who is once again sent to protect John so that he can become the leader of the resistance. The film earned $433 million at the global box office, making it the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2003.
During an exclusive interview with Looper, Nick Stahl — whose latest project, the psychological horror film "What Josiah Saw," is now streaming on Shudder — opened up about the one thing he wishes he had done more of on the set of "Terminator 3."
Stahl admits it was a 'struggle to be present' while filming T3
In the nearly 20 years since "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines" was released, Stahl has had a bit of a bumpy ride in Hollywood, even taking a self-imposed five-year hiatus from acting in order to deal with personal issues. But he returned in 2019 all bright-eyed, bushy-tailed, and happy to reflect on the past.
Looking back on his "Terminator 3" experience while talking to Looper, Stahl had mixed emotions — and one thing he would have done differently.
"That whole experience was great for me," said Stahl. "But it's funny how you look back at certain times in your life, and you're like, 'I wish ...' You have — not regrets, but it's like, 'I wish I had seized that opportunity and been present.' The way we go about our lives, we're always on to the next thing, or our head is in the future. Sometimes it's a struggle to be present in the moment. If I could do it again, I would probably just enjoy that time more. Overall, though, it was a really exciting time and exciting film for me."
Stahl's latest project is the psychological horror film "What Josiah Saw," which is now streaming exclusively on Shudder.