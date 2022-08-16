They/Them's Darwin Del Fabro Reveals The Incredible Story Of How He Became Involved With The Film - Exclusive

Darwin Del Fabro came to New York with the dream of becoming an international performer, and it's clear his confidence and love of a challenge served him well as he made the move. Those qualities also served him well with John Logan.

"We did a play in New York before the movie. That's how I met him. I called him out of nowhere," Del Fabro reminisced. "I created a play in Brazil when I was 14, and then I moved to New York. I was doing a play, and I was like, 'Oh, I want to do an adaptation of this play that I created in Brazil.'

"I called John and said, 'Hey, John Logan,' out of nowhere, 'my name is Darwin and I have a play that I want you to adapt,'" Del Fabro continued. "'I will do a workshop only for you in New York. Can you come to New York to see this and see if you have interest in doing this play?' Surprisingly, he said yes. I did a whole workshop for him and he accepted doing the adaptation. We start working together, but we had to stop because of the pandemic. I was like, 'I've lost my opportunity to work with John Logan. When's going to be the chance again of a big writer like John [accepting] something like this?'"

However, Del Fabro clearly made an impression on Logan, because he kept the young actor in mind while penning the screenplay for "They/Them," leading to Del Fabro's noteworthy turn in the film. "[Logan] called me three months later [after the play was scuttled] saying, 'I wrote a movie, I wrote a role for you, and I want you to be part of this movie.' The movie is 'They/Them,'" Del Fabro shared. "That's how it all happened from the transition."

"They/Them" is streaming on Peacock.