They/Them's Darwin Del Fabro On His Journey From Brazil To Starring Opposite Kevin Bacon - Exclusive Interview

You're involved in some really scary scenes in the film, but you're also part of a sex scene. Which kinds of scenes are the hardest for you to film?

Again, I was in a dream shooting this movie. Nothing was difficult. The energy of this family that we created together in Georgia was so magical that there's no bad day there. I had so much fun shooting the sex scenes, because also, the way that John wrote those scenes, I wish the audience were able to read the descriptions of the sunrise, and how he wanted to celebrate gay sex and beauty in a way that I often do not see.

When [others would be] portraying a gay sex scene, in our case [of gay characters], it's always usually with shame or something else. John wants to make [it about] the beauty of it, the celebration and the power of two men having sex. I was very happy reading that. We should have more of that in our industry. We should see more gay sex [portrayed] in a beautiful way.

One of the cool things about the movie is that it is so positive in certain ways. What do you hope viewers take away after watching the film?

I hope people understand that your uniqueness is your strength, that there's nothing wrong with you, that you're powerful just the way you are, and this is not a choice. We're born this way and we're beautiful the way we are, and we need to celebrate that as much as possible. If I can, [through] my art, remind you [of] that and help you keep on track ... it makes my day. I hope people get inspired in seeing those kids. I hope they have the chance to remind themselves that there's nothing wrong with them, and the opposite. Everything is wonderful and you should be celebrating.