Lee Pace Discusses How Bodies Bodies Bodies Stands Out Among His Work In The MCU And The Hobbit — Exclusive
What could possibly go wrong playing a game called Bodies Bodies Bodies during a power outage in the middle of a hurricane? Lee Pace's character Greg finds out in the A24 movie "Bodies Bodies Bodies." Greg thinks he's living the high life when he's dating a woman in her early 20s, getting a heavy dose of Gen Z at a hurricane party — until things go very wrong and "Bodies Bodies Bodies" takes on a literal meaning.
The film isn't Pace's first foray into genre films, however. The actor is well-known for his roles in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies, "Captain Marvel," "The Hobbit," and "Pushing Daisies." Of course, every project holds its own list of joys and challenges, so where does "Bodies Bodies Bodies" fit in among Pace's other genre projects?
During an exclusive interview with Looper, Lee Pace revealed what sets "Bodies Bodies Bodies" apart from his other projects, such as "The Hobbit" and his time on "Guardians and the Galaxy." He also lent his thoughts on whether or not a Ronan reprisal may be possible in the future of the MCU.
It's all in the directing
On the biggest differences between movies like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "The Hobbit" and this one, Pace said, "This movie is unique in a lot of ways for me. One of the big ways it was unique was ... Halina Reijn, our director, is an actor. It was such a great example of what it's like to have an actor take the helm of something." Pace was particularly impressed with her way of looking at the film through the lens of both actor and director. He added, "Her understanding of the subject matter, and particularly all the characters in this story that she's telling, was so complete that she was able to give everyone such specific notes, so what the movie becomes about is the very unique dynamics between all of these individuals."
A director that's both knowledgeable and passionate about what they're doing can make all the difference between a good project and a great one. "That's a very immersive experience as an actor, when you have a director who is so interested in character [and] that understands the same language that you understand as an actor in approaching a character," Pace explained. "That was a very unique experience in a lot of not just genre movies, but genre movies in particular — and [also] in a lot of movies that I've done — to work with an actor behind the helm."
For fans dying to see Pace's MCU character, Ronan, back in action, it doesn't look like it's on the horizon anytime soon. We asked Pace if he would be game to appear in an alternate universe, another prequel, or "What If...?" He said, "Who knows? You must know something I don't, because I've heard nothing about them doing another Ronan thing." Well, that's not a no.
"Bodies Bodies Bodies" is now playing in theaters.