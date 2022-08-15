Lee Pace Discusses How Bodies Bodies Bodies Stands Out Among His Work In The MCU And The Hobbit — Exclusive

On the biggest differences between movies like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "The Hobbit" and this one, Pace said, "This movie is unique in a lot of ways for me. One of the big ways it was unique was ... Halina Reijn, our director, is an actor. It was such a great example of what it's like to have an actor take the helm of something." Pace was particularly impressed with her way of looking at the film through the lens of both actor and director. He added, "Her understanding of the subject matter, and particularly all the characters in this story that she's telling, was so complete that she was able to give everyone such specific notes, so what the movie becomes about is the very unique dynamics between all of these individuals."

A director that's both knowledgeable and passionate about what they're doing can make all the difference between a good project and a great one. "That's a very immersive experience as an actor, when you have a director who is so interested in character [and] that understands the same language that you understand as an actor in approaching a character," Pace explained. "That was a very unique experience in a lot of not just genre movies, but genre movies in particular — and [also] in a lot of movies that I've done — to work with an actor behind the helm."

For fans dying to see Pace's MCU character, Ronan, back in action, it doesn't look like it's on the horizon anytime soon. We asked Pace if he would be game to appear in an alternate universe, another prequel, or "What If...?" He said, "Who knows? You must know something I don't, because I've heard nothing about them doing another Ronan thing." Well, that's not a no.

"Bodies Bodies Bodies" is now playing in theaters.