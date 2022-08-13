Zendaya Shares An Intriguing Idea For What She Wants To See In Euphoria Season 3

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zendaya said she would like to see the characters out of high school in the show's third season.

Zendaya went on to elaborate that it wasn't just Rue whose journey she'd like to follow but that of the other characters of "Euphoria" as well, and graduating from high school would provide an opportunity to see them grapple with how they'd like to shape their lives once high school is over for them.

"What was special about this season was that we got to dive into [the other characters] in a much deeper sense," Zendaya said, speaking about the show's second season, "I think we can do that again with the third season. There's so much talent, you want to make sure everybody has the chance to have that."

Zendaya also touched on her thought process when working on "Euphoria," particularly how she had shaped the second season. She said that she felt it was key that the season ended on a hopeful note for Rue, with her opting to work on herself and her sobriety. She added that she hoped to continue to explore Rue's sobriety in the third season as well and "how chaotic that might look."