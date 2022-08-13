Zendaya Shares An Intriguing Idea For What She Wants To See In Euphoria Season 3
The HBO series "Euphoria" has been another hit for the cable channel that has given audiences shows like "The Sopranos" and "Game of Thrones." The series follows the trials and tribulations of a high school student named Rue, played by Zendaya, as she grapples with drug addiction and coming to terms with the death of her father. The show's supporting cast includes Colman Domingo, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Hunter Schafer.
The second season saw Zendaya take on the role of executive producer for "Euphoria," allowing the show's star to shape the season's stories alongside creator and showrunner Sam Levinson. The season ended with Rue sober once again, as a school play put on by Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow) that was a thinly veiled retelling of her and her friends' lives led to her sister Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) getting dumped by Nate (Jacob Elordi) as well as getting into a fight with her friend and Nate's ex Maddy (Alexa Demie).
In a new interview, Zendaya spoke about her role on the show, both in front of and behind the camera. With the show already renewed, she shared an intriguing idea of what she'd like to see in the third season of "Euphoria."
Zendaya would like to see the characters graduate high school
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zendaya said she would like to see the characters out of high school in the show's third season.
Zendaya went on to elaborate that it wasn't just Rue whose journey she'd like to follow but that of the other characters of "Euphoria" as well, and graduating from high school would provide an opportunity to see them grapple with how they'd like to shape their lives once high school is over for them.
"What was special about this season was that we got to dive into [the other characters] in a much deeper sense," Zendaya said, speaking about the show's second season, "I think we can do that again with the third season. There's so much talent, you want to make sure everybody has the chance to have that."
Zendaya also touched on her thought process when working on "Euphoria," particularly how she had shaped the second season. She said that she felt it was key that the season ended on a hopeful note for Rue, with her opting to work on herself and her sobriety. She added that she hoped to continue to explore Rue's sobriety in the third season as well and "how chaotic that might look."