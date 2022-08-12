Jackass' Steve-O Sets The Record Straight On Toxic Bam Margera Rumors

Bam Margera has had quite a chaotic last couple of years. After fans noticed that Margera wasn't in the new "Jackass Forever" trailer, he began turning up in other places, like the daily front page of TMZ. He started to engage in a very public spat with Johnny Knoxville and director Jeff Tremaine, claiming that they forced him into a 90-day rehab program. After being prescribed more than a dozen medications by the rehab doctors, he said he began having suicidal thoughts (via TMZ).

Eight months after filing a wrongful termination lawsuit suing Johnny Knoxville, Paramount Pictures, MTV Networks, Jeff Tremaine, Spike Jonze, and others, the case was dismissed when a confidential settlement was reached (via The Hollywood Reporter). For a couple of months, Margera seemed in good spirits with a positive attitude, celebrating completion of a year of a drug and alcohol treatment program and moving in with his wife and son near the rehab center. But then he fled the court-appointed rehab center — twice — and family and friends were worried about him.

Despite the obvious bad blood between Margera and many of the people involved in the "Jackass" franchise, he still has a lot of love for his former co-star Steve-O, who shared an update of his old friend on his podcast.