Disney+ Bundle Subscribers Need To Brace Themselves For The Ad-Free Version

When it comes to streaming, Disney+ was not always in such a strong position. Those who remember its launch in 2019 will likely also remember the complaints and bad press garnered by its myriad technical glitches. At the time, Variety quoted one commentator saying that the snafus proved that Disney was trying to compete in a landscape still dominated by one major company: "Right now, it's Netflix's world and everyone else is paying rent."

A lot has changed since then. For one thing, Netflix is losing subscribers (via Decider). Paramount+ –- or at least its owners -– are in a position to make a number of different films with the creators of "South Park," Trey Parker and Matt Stone. A new CEO is planning some big experiments at HBO Max, even as he reassures us that most of our favorite programs will remain alive and well. And if the recently completed fiscal quarter is any indication, Disney+ is gaining subscribers at a solid pace (via Deadline).

In other words, the streaming service that just a few years ago was in no position to introduce tiered subscriptions can now do just that. So it is with Disney+, and other streaming services that fall under Disney's purview.