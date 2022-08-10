Disney+ Bundle Subscribers Need To Brace Themselves For The Ad-Free Version
When it comes to streaming, Disney+ was not always in such a strong position. Those who remember its launch in 2019 will likely also remember the complaints and bad press garnered by its myriad technical glitches. At the time, Variety quoted one commentator saying that the snafus proved that Disney was trying to compete in a landscape still dominated by one major company: "Right now, it's Netflix's world and everyone else is paying rent."
A lot has changed since then. For one thing, Netflix is losing subscribers (via Decider). Paramount+ –- or at least its owners -– are in a position to make a number of different films with the creators of "South Park," Trey Parker and Matt Stone. A new CEO is planning some big experiments at HBO Max, even as he reassures us that most of our favorite programs will remain alive and well. And if the recently completed fiscal quarter is any indication, Disney+ is gaining subscribers at a solid pace (via Deadline).
In other words, the streaming service that just a few years ago was in no position to introduce tiered subscriptions can now do just that. So it is with Disney+, and other streaming services that fall under Disney's purview.
Disney+ and Hulu are all about to get more expensive
Currently, Disney+ is entirely ad-free, with customers paying $7.99 a month. But according to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ plans to introduce a premium, ad-free subscription tier beginning December 8. Customers who want to continue with the current ad-free experience will have to pay $10.99 a month, while those who keep paying $7.99 will be getting ads.
Hulu, which is owned by Disney, will also have its price increase, though in this case much earlier, on October 10. Hulu already offers an ad-free subscription, along with the ad-supported version. Both will be increasing their prices. The ad-supported tier will go from $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year to $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year. Ad-free Hulu, which currently costs customers $12.99 a month, will jump to $14.99.
And then there are the bundles. Customers should expect to pay $9.99 every month for Hulu and Disney+ with ads. Every bundle tier above that will also include ESPN+, with prices maxing out at $19.99 a month for ad-free Hulu, ad-free Disney+, and all the sports you want, but still with ads. Bundles with live TV options will cost you anywhere from $69.99 a month to $82.99 a month.