South Park Creators Reveal Exciting Plans For Their Massive Paramount+ Deal
Brace yourselves, "South Park" fans: There's about to be a lot more of Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny gracing your television screens in the near future.
Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone just revealed plans for an early 2022 return to Comedy Central as well as two new "South Park" films slotted for a late 2021 release date, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "South Park: Post Covid" will be rolled out on Paramount+ at the end of November followed by an unnamed made-for-TV film sometime in December, according to network officials. Parker and Stone are currently slated to make 14 "made-for-TV films" as part of a recent $900 million deal that they signed with ViacomCBS. They told THR that the projects won't be made as feature films, but also won't be formatted as "South Park" specials.
"With Viacom, we realized we could make them as long or as short as we needed," Parker said. "We're trying to make what's on Paramount+ different from anywhere else, so hourlong made-for-TV movies is where our head is at," Stone added. "We'll do two made-for-TV movies every year. They will be big, but they are not quite movie scale." The duo went on to describe what their upcoming new projects would be about, as well as their plans for the next season of "South Park."
Parker and Stone to focus on post-COVID world, larger issues
It's been two years since viewers last saw the "South Park" gang, and a lot has changed both in the world and for Trey Parker and Matt Stone's foul-mouthed fourth graders. "We are kind of trapped talking about larger issues," Stone told The Hollywood Reporter of future projects.
When it comes to possible storylines for the first made-for-TV film that will air — "South Park: Post Covid" — the Parker and Stone are looking to talk about relatable topics. "It's the boys dealing with a post-COVID world. They're just trying to get back to normal," Parker said.
"We're at where a lot of people are at, which is the future kind of sucks," Stone added. "We would like to get back to where each week we can do something totally different. We tried to experiment with serialization. That had mixed results. And the past five or six years have been dominated by Trump, being political and the tonal change of society. And then the pandemic. We don't want everything to be about the pandemic, but that is what is going on."
Viewers will be able to watch "South Park: Post Covid" on November 25 on Paramount+.