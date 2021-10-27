South Park Creators Reveal Exciting Plans For Their Massive Paramount+ Deal

Brace yourselves, "South Park" fans: There's about to be a lot more of Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny gracing your television screens in the near future.

Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone just revealed plans for an early 2022 return to Comedy Central as well as two new "South Park" films slotted for a late 2021 release date, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "South Park: Post Covid" will be rolled out on Paramount+ at the end of November followed by an unnamed made-for-TV film sometime in December, according to network officials. Parker and Stone are currently slated to make 14 "made-for-TV films" as part of a recent $900 million deal that they signed with ViacomCBS. They told THR that the projects won't be made as feature films, but also won't be formatted as "South Park" specials.

"With Viacom, we realized we could make them as long or as short as we needed," Parker said. "We're trying to make what's on Paramount+ different from anywhere else, so hourlong made-for-TV movies is where our head is at," Stone added. "We'll do two made-for-TV movies every year. They will be big, but they are not quite movie scale." The duo went on to describe what their upcoming new projects would be about, as well as their plans for the next season of "South Park."