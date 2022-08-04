David Zaslav Promises Significant Investment In HBO And HBO Max Programming, Contrary To Internet Fears

HBO Max launched in May 2020 with plans to stand toe-to-toe with streaming giants such as Netflix and Disney+. With an expansive catalog of TV and cinematic favorites and a host of original titles on the docket, the streamer had a little something for everyone to enjoy, just like HBO, the television channel it spun off from. For a time, it kept subscribers coming in and sticking around, but by the summer of 2022, folks couldn't help but worry about the platform. A handful of odd decisions from the higher-ups at Warner Bros. Discovery led to these mounting concerns.

Following the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc., some worrisome things started to happen at HBO Max. First and foremost, the upcoming DC Comics-based title "Batgirl" wound up canned, despite the fact that it was nearing completion. The Leslie Grace-led film would've been released on the streaming service and featured a showdown between the titular heroine and the villainous Firefly (Brendan Fraser). Then, out of the blue, a handful of HBO Max exclusive productions suddenly vanished from its library, further concerning subscribers.

As HBO and HBO Max embark on a new chapter under the Warner Bros. Discovery banner, CEO David Zaslav has confirmed that contrary to popular belief, their original content offerings aren't in danger of disappearing.