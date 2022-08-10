Prey Star Amber Midthunder Was 'Mesmerized' By This Part Of The Movie

"Prey" surprised everyone when it was released, scoring a 92% rating with critics and an 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Not only that, but Disney released a statement saying that "Prey" is their number one Hulu premiere to date. The film has received accolades for its fresh new story, placing the Predator in the 1700s, and also for using the Comanche Nation as the setting and hiring a largely indigenous cast. Director Dan Trachtenberg also decided that — after five sequels — it was time to go back to the roots of "Predator."

Trachtenberg wanted to bring back the feeling of surprise he felt, seeing the movie as a ten-year-old. "I remember seeing it in its mask form, going, 'Oh, that's what it looks like! That's the Predator.' And then you see it unmasked again in its final form, you go, 'Oh no, that's what it is.' That was such a special formula for that movie," he said in an interview with Bloody Disgusting. He also decided to use Alec Gillis and Tom Woodruff Jr., the SFX artists who had been part of the franchise since 1987 and were thrilled to work with Trachtenberg to try something different for "Prey." They were so successful that even star Amber Midthunder was hypnotized by the creature she had to take a stand against.