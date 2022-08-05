Prey's Predator Drew Major Inspiration From The Ultimate Sci-Fi Horror Classic

Each film in the "Predator" franchise has reinvented the character in interesting and clever ways, and "Prey" is no different. While speaking with ComicBook.com, director Dan Trachtenberg opened up about how the prequel features a practical Predator costume. "It was a couple of people driving [the mechanisms in the mask]. There are two versions of the face," Trachtenberg revealed.

The director went on to discuss how Predator actor Dane DiLiegro controlled the suit. "There was a stunt version that didn't have any motion, that was a little bit, just a hair safer for Dane to function. And there was another version that was just heavier on Dane because it had all the animatronics in it," Trachtenberg said regarding the two costumes available.

The director continued by discussing how this iteration of the creature took influence from the "Alien" films, which the "Predator" franchise has famously crossed over with on multiple occasions, most notably in the 2004 film "Alien vs. Predator." Trachtenberg revealed, "One of the things we added in this movie that strangely wasn't, I don't think was in the other 'Predator' films, was goop. We brought in some alien goop, the stuff that we've seen [in] the 'Alien' movies."

Purists might be put-off that "Prey" introduces a new look for the Predator, but Trachtenberg thinks it's a decision that makes the Predator all the more terrifying. "So the mandibles and the face and all that stuff just felt that much more violent and gross," he said.