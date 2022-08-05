Prey Director Says The Predator's Horrifying New Look Had A Major Impact On The Film

"Prey" has seemingly revived the "Predator" franchise after the five largely forgettable films — including two "Alien" crossovers" — that have come since the original 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger classic. While it's the latest in the series, "Prey" is actually a prequel, taking place 300 years in the past. For the humans fighting the Predator, there are no machine guns, rockets, or flamethrowers available, but the alien beast still has his full lethal array of abilities and weaponry.

Sara Michelle Fetters of SGN wrote, "For the first time since the late, great Kevin Peter Hall originated the character, the Predator ... is scary again. His imposing physicality and lithe athleticism are merged with a lethally cunning viciousness that gives the creature a startling majesty, an almost supernatural quality that fits the early 18th-century time period beautifully."

To emphasize that viciousness while staying within the timeframe he had established, "Prey" director Dan Trachtenberg gave the creature a very specific update that helped reframe the new timeline and contribute to the undeniable primal energy that runs throughout the film.