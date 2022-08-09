The Golden Globes Broadcast Appears Set To Return To NBC
The Golden Globes appeared to be a thing of the past after the broadcasting of the 2022 ceremony was nixed by NBC in May 2021, according to The New York Times. The small group behind the Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), was plagued with controversy at the time; its members were accused of unethical behavior, including racial bias, after the Los Angeles Times ran an expose, with one revelation being that the group had zero Black people among its 87 members.
Outrage was so big that "Top Gun" star and unofficial King of Hollywood Tom Cruise decided to return all three of the Golden Globes he received over the years for "Born on the Fourth of July," "Jerry Maguire," and "Magnolia." A scaled-back Golden Globes ceremony was held in January, but it was not live streamed, reported Forbes. Since then, Eldridge Industries has taken over the Golden Globes and turned it into a private entity and has pledged to add more voters to increase diversity, according to Variety. This move was described by HFPA president Helen Hoehne as a "historic moment" for both the group and the award ceremony alike.
Now, it appears the changes might have paid off, as it appears the Golden Globes could be back in full swing and broadcasting for the world to see as soon as next year.
The Golden Globes could be airing in January
NBC is working to bring back the Golden Globes, according to multiple sources cited by The Hollywood Reporter. The new report reveals executives are working on a potential airdate of January 10, 2023. This would be a Tuesday, a changeup for a ceremony that traditionally airs on Sundays, but the first Sunday of January also happens to be New Year's Day and the subsequent two Sundays are already called for thanks to the NFL and Critics' Choice Awards. The Hollywood Reporter noted that neither NBC nor the HFPA would comment on the report, so the return of the Golden Globes remains unofficial.
The awards organization will likely have an uphill battle to climb inside and outside of Hollywood. Besides Tom Cruise, other major stars to speak out against the HFPA during the group's scandal include Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo, according to a roundup from Us Weekly.
Johansson even accused HFPA members of asking her sexist questions and urged other actors to step back from the organization. "Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole," she said.