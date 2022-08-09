The Golden Globes Broadcast Appears Set To Return To NBC

The Golden Globes appeared to be a thing of the past after the broadcasting of the 2022 ceremony was nixed by NBC in May 2021, according to The New York Times. The small group behind the Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), was plagued with controversy at the time; its members were accused of unethical behavior, including racial bias, after the Los Angeles Times ran an expose, with one revelation being that the group had zero Black people among its 87 members.

Outrage was so big that "Top Gun" star and unofficial King of Hollywood Tom Cruise decided to return all three of the Golden Globes he received over the years for "Born on the Fourth of July," "Jerry Maguire," and "Magnolia." A scaled-back Golden Globes ceremony was held in January, but it was not live streamed, reported Forbes. Since then, Eldridge Industries has taken over the Golden Globes and turned it into a private entity and has pledged to add more voters to increase diversity, according to Variety. This move was described by HFPA president Helen Hoehne as a "historic moment" for both the group and the award ceremony alike.

Now, it appears the changes might have paid off, as it appears the Golden Globes could be back in full swing and broadcasting for the world to see as soon as next year.