The Penny Dreadful Character Writer John Logan Calls His 'Muse' - Exclusive

John Logan is quick on the draw when posed with the question of which character or storyline was his favorite from "Penny Dreadful": Vanessa Ives, hands down. As the main protagonist, Vanessa is a monster hunter and medium who can see into the spirit world, engaging with the very monsters she hunts.

"I wrote around the character on 'Penny Dreadful,'" says Logan, "and I begged Eva Green to do it for months. She finally did, and she became my muse for the years working on that show. She was such a touchstone for me as an artist, as an actress. It's a very special, intimate connection I have with Eva Green and that character on that show."

But all good things must come to an end, and after three seasons, "Penny Dreadful" concluded in 2016. Then after four years off the air, the show got its first spin-off, "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels," which, for the most part, featured a whole new cast. It was canceled after just one season. But considering there's so much you can tackle with the "Penny Dreadful" blueprint, Logan says "never say never" to it being resurrected again in the future.

Logan's latest project, the LGBTQ-focused slasher flick "They/Them" starring Kevin Bacon, is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.