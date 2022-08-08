Kevin Bacon On Why They/Them Shouldn't Be Compared To Friday The 13th - Exclusive

While it may seem like Kevin Bacon's career has come full circle with "They/Them," he said he didn't reflect on his role in "Friday the 13th" while on the set of his latest film.

"There's a great kind of separation," said Bacon. "It's 40 years, or something like that, and it felt like a very different kind of movie in so many ways — a higher budgeted movie, a movie with a social point of view. 'Friday the 13th' was a giant hit and worked really well as a very specific genre film. 'They/Them' is a little bit deeper than that."

One reason "They/Them" differs from "Friday the 13th" is the fact that the former almost doesn't need a serial killer to be frightening, as the real horror is what's happening day to day at the conversion camp. Another difference is that while he's still portraying a camp counselor, Bacon isn't an innocent victim. As Owen Whistler, he can go from charmingly empathetic to monstrously mean on a dime, exemplified by a horrifying scene where the character threatens to torture an elderly dog if one of the campers doesn't shoot it first.

So how did Bacon connect to such an awful guy? "Get in there and commit," he said. "I don't like to do things halfway. If I'm going to play him, I want to give it — like in that scene ... about the dog — I want to give it everything I can."

