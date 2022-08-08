Harley Quinn's Future On HBO Max Potentially Revealed

No official announcement has been made on whether "Harley Quinn" will return for a fourth season , but there is one official source indicating that the series has a good chance at getting renewed. As it turns out, a fourth season for the show has an official registration page in the Entertainment Identifier Registry Association (EIDR), an online database that major media companies register their properties on. The page, which was created on July 27, contains information for the associated production companies, the show's cast members, a release window of 2023, and even names for 10 episodes.

The recent addition of this information to the EIDR is a strong indication that Season 4 of "Harley Quinn" is in the works. However, it may still be too soon for fans of the series to breathe a sigh of relief. As mentioned prior, "Batgirl" was a near-complete project, but it was canned nonetheless. "Worked in this town for three decades and this is some unprecedented s**t right here," an anonymous film executive reportedly told Justin Kroll, a senior film reporter for Deadline.

If "Batgirl" is any indication, a fourth season of "Harley Quinn" could proceed into production before getting canceled due to the fresh strategy for DC that Warner Bros. and Discovery are set to undergo. So, while fans have reason to believe that their favorite DC comedy series still lives, they won't know for certain until Season 4 has dropped on the service.