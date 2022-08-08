Morgan Krantz Reveals What It Was Like Working With Bob Odenkirk In Better Call Saul - Exclusive

The CW's "In the Dark" isn't the only show that Morgan Krantz has starred in that's ending soon. Though Krantz appears in only three episodes of the 2015 series "Better Call Saul," the show had a significant impact on the actor. The Bob Odenkirk-led show is taking its final bow next week after six seasons on AMC. Of course, "Better Call Saul" is a "Breaking Bad" spinoff, in which Odenkirk reprises his role of Jimmy McGill, aka Saul Goodman.

Meanwhile, Krantz plays the criminal and addict Ron, who has a habit of getting into legal trouble with his ridiculously named partner in crime, Sticky. As it turns out, when you go on drug-fueled crime sprees, you might need a lawyer more than your average Joe. Who knew?

During an exclusive interview with Morgan Krantz on the final season of "In the Dark," Krantz discussed his role on "Better Call Saul" and what it was like working with Odenkirk.