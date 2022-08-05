Paget Brewster On Why She Supports Matthew Gray Gubler's Choice Not To Join The Criminal Minds Revival - Exclusive

No one expected a "Criminal Minds" revival so soon after the original series ended back in 2020, yet whispers of its return were already swirling around just one year later in 2021. But hey, with the majority of the cast on board and fans clamoring for more BAU content, they've gotta give the people what they want.

While the new series faced a few roadblocks and the pandemic continued to rage on, the formula for the show had to change, so why not include the catastrophic world event into the plot of the series? According to Deadline, the BAU will spend all ten episodes of the revamped series hunting down the same killer — who amassed a killer ring during the pandemic. What says "Let's all come together" during a worldwide crisis like a merry band of serial killers playing tag team?

Series staples like Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss), Joe Mantegna (David Rossi), Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope Garcia), A.J. Cook (J.J.), Adam Rodriguez (Luke Alvez), and Aisha Tyler (Dr. Tara Lewis) are set to return. However, fans will notice two names missing from the roster: Matthew Gray Gubler (Spencer Reid) and Daniel Henney (Matt Simmons).

During an exclusive interview for her similarly themed movie "Hypochondriac," Paget Brewster explained why she supports Gubler's decision to step back from the show after 15 seasons.