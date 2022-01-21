Joe Mantegna Reflects On Criminal Minds And His New Series As We See It - Exclusive Interview

Now, I have to admit, I cried through a lot of your scenes, because I think every parent wants to know that their kids are going to be okay when they're gone. Was it hard to hold it together during some of your scenes? Your character seems very stoic, to some extent, so I feel like it might have posed a challenge to not be more emotional during your scenes with your on-screen son...

Yeah, I think that's true. I don't think that you can help that. This was a unique situation in that there were instances where I can relate in many, many ways. Usually, when I go to work, I'm entering a totally separate world from what my life is. In other words, I'm going from my world of reality to this pretend world that I do for a living, but this is an instance, there's a little more of the reality mixed in with that pretend. Obviously, it's scripted, fictional characters and all that, but it's based on reality and it's somewhat based on a reality that I live.

I don't think I could have avoided tapping into some real emotions at times. None of us know what the next second of our life's going to be, and I'm not a planner anyway. I never went to fortune tellers. I never did believe in any of that. My feeling is, I don't want to know what's going to happen tomorrow. Let me find out. I'll find out when I'm supposed to.

Is there any moment on set that stands out to you, a memory you'll cherish forever or a funny incident that happened that you can share?

There was a lot. I think I loved the initial bonding, what we all did before we even started filming, having all of us together. I loved the fact that we were able to have some people on the crew that were on the spectrum, and I was able to, in fact, get sons of a couple friends of mine considered for crew jobs, which they were able to fulfill. We had our dear person Elaine Hall from The Miracle Project that was always there on set, so that's what I really enjoyed about it. It wasn't just some make-believe TV show. It was the whole package. It encompassed the whole ball of wax. It was steeped in that kind of reality, which I think was really, really good. The fact that I've got two daughters — Rick [Glassman as Jack] was like the son I never had in a way. He and I, I think, bonded pretty strongly, and hopefully we'll have the opportunity to continue that relationship for episodes to come.