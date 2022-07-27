Paget Brewster Discusses Mental Health In Hypochondriac And Her Criminal Minds Return - Exclusive Interview

"Hypochondriac" is such a unique character study. What drew you to the role, and how do you think it sets itself apart from other films in the genre?

I don't know if there are other films in the genre. Are there? Is there something you could compare it to? I don't know what that would be.

I watched it, and it's pretty unique in itself.

That's why I loved it. I read it, and frankly, I didn't want to do it because it was right in the middle of the pandemic, and I was nervous about leaving the house because we didn't really know that much about COVID. Bay Dariz, the producer, sent me the script that Addison Heimann had written. I thought, "Oh no, it's an indie film and a first-time director. I hope this is terrible. I could say, 'No, it's not my thing.' I just want to lay on this couch."

I read it, and I [said], "God, this is brilliant. I have to do it." I called back and [said], "Yes, please let me play the doctor. I want to do it," and it turned out even better than what I imagined.

This is why I'm not a director. I thought it was a great script, but I didn't know [how] it would turn out. It's an extraordinary film, and I'm really proud of it. To me, there is no other film in this genre. I've never seen anything like it. I've never seen a film follow a character so compellingly.

Part of the horror is his mental instability because he's suffering from childhood trauma that manifests itself by feeling pain. He doesn't know what it is, and is he hurting himself, or is he hurt? What is this wolf figure that's stalking him? Is it in his mind, or is it real in this descent into madness? Trying to figure out what's wrong with him by going to doctor after doctor and psychiatrist, I thought, was really beautifully done, and I've never seen anything written quite like that.

I would say [one similar film is] "Jacob's Ladder," which was a movie from a long time ago that had some interesting stuff in it about what is real and what is not. I really thought this was a completely unique movie.