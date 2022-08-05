Kevin Bacon On Starring In They/Them, Being Name-Dropped In Guardians Of The Galaxy, And More – Exclusive Interview

It seems as though your career has come full circle, with one of your first roles being in "Friday the 13th" and now you're in a similar — but much different — slasher film. Did you have flashbacks to your role in "Friday the 13th" at all on the set of "They/Them"?

No, not really. There's a great kind of separation. It's 40 years, or something like that, and it felt like a very different kind of movie in so many ways — a higher budgeted movie, a movie with a social point of view. "Friday the 13th" was a giant hit and worked really well as a very specific genre film. "They/Them" is a little bit deeper than that.

In between "Friday the 13th" and "They/Them," you starred in several other horror films. What's your favorite thing about those kinds of roles, and do you prefer to play the good guy or the bad guy?

I like playing characters that are interesting and complex and not too much like the last character that I played, so good and bad don't really come into play that much for me. I became an actor so that I could walk in a lot of different men's shoes. I'm not afraid of doing horrible things as a character. That's never been frightening to me. You can tell from the movies that I've done and the things that I've done. I've been pretty bad in a lot of things, but I've also played characters who were heroic and friendly and romantic and all kinds of other things.

I come back to horror because ... first off, I like it. I'm a fan myself. I'm a consumer of it. If a new horror film piques my interest, I'm front and center opening weekend. I like that. I like the experience, because when I go to a movie as a film or television consumer, I want to feel things. Whatever it is, I want to feel things deeply. You can feel sad. You can get tears coming out of your eyes. You can laugh hysterically. You can jump. You can get scared. You can get creeped out. You can walk out of the theater with an uneasy feeling. These are feelings, and I like that.

As an actor, I like to do horror because the stakes are very high, and that means that there's good stuff to play. In life and death situations, those are good things to play.