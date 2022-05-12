The Toxic Avenger Remake's Rating Might Surprise You

The state of New Jersey found an unlikely superhero in 1984's "The Toxic Avenger," a gory horror-comedy made by Troma Entertainment that helped the production company become a prolific independent movie studio. While the original 1984 film — which depicts a janitor in fictional Tromaville, New Jersey, turning into a superstrong mutant after falling into toxic waste — didn't really make a dent at the box office, it slowly turned into a midnight movie favorite the following year (via Den of Geek). Three film sequels, comic runs, an animated cartoon series, and off-Broadway stage productions later, "Toxie" still stands tall as Troma Entertainment's bizarre mascot.

"The Toxic Avenger" is getting a reboot sometime in 2022, with Peter Dinklage stepping into the titular role as Toxie and Macon Blair writing and directing. Dinklage told Empire in December 2021 that between the reboot and his performance in 2021's "Cyrano," he had angled for roles unlike anything found in his past work. "So why not be a monster in an over-the-top, crazy movie, and why not sing in another one?" Dinklage said.

While the new "Toxic Avenger" movie from Troma doesn't appear to have a specific release date yet, the film finally received a rating from the Motion Picture Association that's sure to please hard-core B movie fans.