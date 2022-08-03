Did Oscar Isaac And Director Mohamed Diab Just Tease Moon Knight Season 2?

The Disney+ series "Moon Knight" received a pretty strong response from both fans and critics, so it seems like Season 2 should be a surefire bet. However, talk of a follow-up season has been pretty non-commital from just about everyone involved thus far.

In May 2022, lead director and executive producer Mohamed Diab told The Playlist that he didn't know anything either way about a Season 2, and pointed out that series star Oscar Isaac could end up taking his character to other Marvel Cinematic Universe properties, instead. Then in a June 2022 interview with The Playlist, writer Jeremy Slater said he hadn't had any official talks about a Season 2 at that point. A mid-credits scene at the end of "Moon Knight" Season 1 does reveal that Isaac's Marc Spector and Steven Grant have a third personality, Jake Lockley, who is being controlled by Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham). That does appear to leave the door wide open for future stories and conflict in the world of "Moon Knight" itself.

And now, both Isaac and Diab have given fans a cryptic tease regarding the possible future of "Moon Knight."