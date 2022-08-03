Hypochondriac's Paget Brewster Says Her Criminal Minds Character Emily Prentiss Is 'Embedded In Me' - Exclusive

As fans were gearing up for the return of Paget Brewster in the "Criminal Minds" reboot, Brewster was working on a similarly-minded film called "Hypochondriac" during quarantine. Both projects dive deep into the corners of the human psyche, offering character studies on mental health. Luckily, though, "Hypochondriac" has a more positive spin on mental health conditions.

While "Criminal Minds" centers around what makes serial killers tick, "Hypochondriac" centers around the murky past and present of Will (Zach Villa), who grapples with a series of physical symptoms and hallucinations that doctors gaslight him about. Then, in comes Brewster's character — a psychiatrist — who takes him seriously. Amidst the vile characters on "Criminal Minds," the show combats some of the dicey mental health stigmas in its villains with lovely characters like Reid's mom, who has a schizophrenia diagnosis.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Paget Brewster discussed the transition between her role as Prentiss in "Criminal Minds" and her character in "Hypochondriac" — and the similarity in tone between the two projects.