How The Team That Made Star Wars Came Together, From The VFX Legend Who Was There - Exclusive

In 1975, director George Lucas got the greenlight from 20th Century Fox to put a fantastical, wildly ambitious sci-fi adventure called "Star Wars" into production. There was just one problem: Lucas envisioned massive dogfights in space between starfighters, daring escapes from a planet-sized battle station, worlds full of exotic aliens, and more — and he had no one to help him make that happen.

With the grittier, more realistic films of the '70s dominating the cultural landscape, sci-fi had fallen out of favor and visual effects houses were few and far between. Lucas decided to open one himself, and named it Industrial Light and Magic. It started life in an empty warehouse in Van Nuys, California and went on to become the leading VFX company in the world.

In the new Disney+ documentary series "Light and Magic," director Lawrence Kasdan (who co-wrote "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi" for Lucas) recounts the fascinating history of ILM, through a treasure trove of archival footage and recent interviews with some of the people who were there at the very beginning. They came together through a mutual love of filmmaking, art, monsters, and sci-fi, and all were dedicated to bringing "Star Wars" to life even when it seemed impossible.

One of the company's charter members, Dennis Muren — who's won nine Academy Awards for his work and is still at ILM to this day -– tells Looper in an exclusive interview what it was like when the nucleus of ILM came into being: "I think it was very lucky the way it all happened," he says. "But also [there were] a lot of smart people working on it."