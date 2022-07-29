Industrial Light And Magic's Dennis Muren And Phil Tippett Look Back At Making Star Wars - Exclusive Interview

As filmmaker George Lucas planned to direct an ambitious space opera called "Star Wars" back in 1975, he realized to his dismay that there weren't any companies around that could handle the kind of extensive visual effects he needed to bring his sci-fi fantasy to life. So, he started one: Industrial Light and Magic (ILM), which not only changed the course of cinematic history with the groundbreaking "Star Wars," but went to become perhaps the leading visual effects company in the world.

In the new six-part Disney+ documentary, "Light and Magic," director Lawrence Kasdan chronicles the founding and history of this now-legendary company. Kasdan interviews many of the founding members who become visual effects icons in their own right, including John Dykstra, who pioneered the motion control technology that made realistic space battles possible; Richard Edlund, miniatures and optical effects expert; Phil Tippett, creature design, stop-motion and CG wizard; and Dennis Muren, the all-around visual effects supervisor and creator who remains a part of ILM to this day.

Some of these men were childhood friends, others went to the same school, and others still met while working together at obscure but seminal early companies like Cascade Pictures. Their shared love of filmmaking and imaginative storytelling brought them together to create the never-before-seen work that made the original "Star Wars" a milestone, while also launching ILM to greater heights and even more breakthroughs in the decades to come (and still going).

"People look to ILM for the future because we've been the future for so long," says Dennis Muren in Looper's interview with him and Phil Tippett. "I don't think that's ever going to go away. That's part of us and everybody has strived for that sort of thing."