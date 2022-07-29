Star Wars Legend Lawrence Kasdan Takes Us Inside Industrial Light And Magic In New Documentary - Exclusive Interview

What was it like for you as a writer, particularly on the first couple of "Star Wars" films and "Raiders," to see the words you put on the page actually come to life on the screen thanks to this company?

It's miraculous. It's astounding. You feel you've wandered into some magical land that you never knew existed. One of the things that comes across in the show that was a surprise to me is how much people like Steven Spielberg and George and [Robert] Zemeckis and [James] Cameron depended on ILM. They would say, "This is what I want. Can you do it?" ILM didn't always know how to do it, but they were absolutely committed to helping these directors achieve those things.

The director didn't say it should look like this and move like this. They said, "I have a feeling about something like this," and ILM made it real. I find that very exciting, and I wanted to know what the workshop's like behind the doors, where they're creating this stuff, where they're presented with a new problem on every project. How do they go about it? Is it like Santa's elves? What are they doing back there? How are they creating and saying, "We need the aquapod in 'The Abyss,' or "We need a man to walk through bars. We need people to fly. We need people to melt." I love that they had to deal with all those problems.

There are a lot of VFX companies out there now, unlike when ILM first started. What do you think makes them still the gold standard today?

It was all handmade at the beginning and that tradition continues to this day. You can see the pleasure that [Lucasfilm executive creative director] Doug Chiang — who's been around forever — gets when he gets a chance to use an actual model in "The Mandalorian." [Jon] Favreau's very big on this. J.J. [Abrams] was like that when we did "The Force Awakens." He wanted to use as much of that handmade quality as possible, because it gives the movie life. I feel that very strongly myself. You want to feel [that] it's a real thing.

Sometimes, people say to me, "What's your favorite effect?" I always say, "I thought the best effects were in 'Raiders' when you had a wax head melting." I don't care if it looks perfectly real, like nowadays. I care that is a great idea and everybody gets it. I find that to be the most impressive effect of all. Now, you know digitally you can do anything, but back then, you didn't know that, and they didn't. They had to shape them, sculpt them, paint them, organize them with their hands, and I love that aspect of it.

