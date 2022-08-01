A New George R.R. Martin Film Just Won A Major Award At The LA Shorts International Film Festival

George R.R. Martin could use some good news right about now. First came his decision to cancel his in-person signings at San Diego Comic Con because of the ongoing surge in Covid cases (per his blog). Martin still spoke the "House of the Dragon" panel and shared his thoughts on the upcoming "Game of Thrones" spin-off, but anyone who was hoping to pick his brain about the show's potential direction (for instance, could it become an anthology?) while he signed their merch was surely disappointed. Then, lo and behold, Martin got Covid anyway, meaning he had to miss the second leg of his West Coast tour, including the premiere of "House of the Dragon" (via Deadline).

Even though, per a video posted on his blog, he has now tested negative, it was no doubt a drag to have been so careful and yet still end up missing a tentpole premiere. Luckily, Martin seems to always keep himself busy, meaning that even when he's delivering bad news about one project, he still manages to find good news elsewhere.

This time around, he's received said good news from the LA Shorts International Film Festival.