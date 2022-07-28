House Of The Dragon Could Become An Anthology Series

"House of the Dragon" will have an intriguing structure. There will be a 10-year time jump halfway through the season, which will see all of the characters grow up as a war wages. If the show gets picked up for a second season, it would make sense for it to continue this throughline, but it's possible for the show to take another route.

Entertainment Weekly did an interview with Sapochnik at Comic-Con, where he was asked if the show could feasibly take on an anthology model, focusing on different periods of Targaryen history. He responded, "We've chosen a story that's almost like 'Star Wars: Episode IV.' It's the 'New [Hope].' We can go backwards; we can go forwards. There's a lot of opportunities there. I hope we've been given the opportunity to set up something."

As of right now, there's no confirmation as to whether "House of the Dragon" Season 2 is in the works. It most likely remains to be seen whether Season 1 turns out to be a hit. But this may not be the last time we see the Targaryens in action.