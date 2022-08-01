Is Rakhee Thakrar Really Leaving Sex Education?

Netflix comedy "Sex Education" revolves around a number of students at a British secondary school — roughly the equivlanent of an American high school — and their struggles with sex and sexuality. In Episode 1, leads Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) begin hosting a clinic at their school through which they advise some of their classmates on issues pertaining to their sexuality, serving as a sort of inciting incident for the story that follows. The nature of their relationship likewise serves as a central plot point for of much of what's been released of the series thus far.

In September of 2021, shortly after the conclusion of Season 3, Netflix confirmed that "Sex Education" will return for a fourth season. However, a release date for "Sex Education" Season 4 has yet to be announced, suggesting that it may be some time still before the upcoming batch of episodes premieres. While its release date and other key details about Season 4 remain under wraps, Patricia Allison recently announced her departure from the show after playing student Ola Nyman for its first three seasons.

Meanwhile, news concerning the departure of Rakhee Thakrar, who portrays English teacher Emily Sands, likewise began circulating shortly after Allison announced her exit.