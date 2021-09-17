Sex Education Season 4 Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of "Sex Education."

Season 3 of "Sex Education" is finally available to watch on Netflix, after it was first announced back in early 2020. Like many other movies and TV shows that were delayed due to the coronavirus crisis, "Sex Education" Season 3 was pushed back beyond its original expected premiere date of Spring 2021. Of course, the wait was worth it, as the third season is proving to be just as good as the ones before it.

The popular show primarily focuses on the students and staff of Moordale Secondary School and the many sex-related obstacles they face. At the beginning of the series, Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), the shy student with a sex therapist mother Jean (Gillian Anderson), opens his own school sex clinic with his new — and much more confident — friend Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey). With the help of his best friend Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa), Otis learns how to navigate school and even embarks on romantic relationships of his own, while contending with his attraction to Maeve.

"Sex Education" has brought fans tons of laughs throughout its three seasons, which naturally has us wondering if a fourth season is on the horizon. Here's everything we know so far about Season 4's release date, cast, and plot.