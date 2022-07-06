Sex Education Is Losing A Pivotal Cast Member In Season 4

During an interview conducted on "Breakfast With Yinka and Shayna Marie," a popular UK radio show, "Sex Education" actress Patricia Allison revealed she will not be returning for the fourth season of the Netflix series Fans can watch a clip of Allison confirming the news on Capital XTRA's official Twitter account. "I absolutely have loved being on 'Sex Education' so, so much ... but unfortunately, I won't be joining the team for Season 4. Some other opportunities have come up," Allison explained. She may be referring to some stage work, as she recently appeared in a West End production of Henrik Ibsen's "A Doll's House" (via Playbill).

Allison portrays Ola Nyman on "Sex Education." Ola and Otis dated for a portion of the show's first and second season, but the romance was waylaid by the union of Jean and Ola's father, Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt), When Jakob and Jean announce that they're expecting a baby, Ola and Otis break up for good. This leads Ola into a relationship with Lily Iglehart (Tanya Reynolds), whose love of aliens provided a wedge for their connection. Fans nevertheless rallied around Ola and Lily, and the announcement that Allison is gone from the production must be devastating to them. The couple forged onward with their romance throughout Season 3, which ends with the birth of Ola and Otis' sister, Joy.

Per Collider, Allison won't be the only cast member skipping Season 4. Simone Ashley won't be appearing in the show's fourth season as she will be filming further episodes for Netflix's "Bridgerton." No further cast departures have been announced at press time, nor has there been an exit strategy put forth for Ola. According to TVLine, there is no scheduled start date for Season 4 of "Sex Education."