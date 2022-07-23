She-Hulk Is A Mean, Green, Crime-Fighting Machine In Comic-Con Trailer

The discourse surrounding "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" has been polarizing, to put it mildly. The computer-generated appearance of the titular green monster (played by Tatiana Maslany) has been the subject of much scrutiny from Marvel fans, with many stating that it pales in comparison to the impressive digital imagery that's present in other MCU projects. The fan outcry even caused the show's director, Kat Coiro, to address She-Hulk's divisive appearance, stating that viewers just need some time to get used to a character who's unique in the MCU pantheon.

Marvel fans will have the chance to become fully acquainted with the character when "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" hits Disney+ on August 17. However, the streamer has released another trailer that gives viewers more of an idea about what they can expect from the upcoming series. It remains to be seen how fans will react to She-Hulk's appearance in the second trailer, but they might be pleased to see cameos from other MCU characters.