She-Hulk Is A Mean, Green, Crime-Fighting Machine In Comic-Con Trailer
The discourse surrounding "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" has been polarizing, to put it mildly. The computer-generated appearance of the titular green monster (played by Tatiana Maslany) has been the subject of much scrutiny from Marvel fans, with many stating that it pales in comparison to the impressive digital imagery that's present in other MCU projects. The fan outcry even caused the show's director, Kat Coiro, to address She-Hulk's divisive appearance, stating that viewers just need some time to get used to a character who's unique in the MCU pantheon.
Marvel fans will have the chance to become fully acquainted with the character when "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" hits Disney+ on August 17. However, the streamer has released another trailer that gives viewers more of an idea about what they can expect from the upcoming series. It remains to be seen how fans will react to She-Hulk's appearance in the second trailer, but they might be pleased to see cameos from other MCU characters.
The She-Hulk trailer delivers workplace shenanigans
Jennifer Walters and her monster alter ego have a lot to deal with in the latest trailer for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," which premiered at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. For a start, her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), doesn't let her sleep in, as he finds it hilarious to wake her up with an airhorn. On top of that, our jolly green protagonist faces problems at work when she's asked to represent the pesky Abomination (Tim Roth), who has a history of trying to kill her aforementioned family member.
The trailer also features an appearance from Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong), whose comedic prowess fits the show's tone perfectly. It's evident that Marvel is trying something different with this series, as it's arguably the studio's most comedic outing to date.
If anything, the latest teaser is more concerned with workplace shenanigans than action and adventure, and this element is by design. Per Variety, Tatiana Masalny told the Comic-Con audience that "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is unlike any other MCU release. "What's so exciting about She-Hulk is this show is very different. It's irreverent humor. She-Hulk is trying not to be a superhero."