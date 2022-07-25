Here's Why You Still Can't Officially Watch The Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 SDCC Trailer

The Guardians of the Galaxy may have just graced our screens in the recent Marvel film "Thor: Love and Thunder," but fans are hungry for more. It has been five years since Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and the rest of the misfits have carried their own ensemble film (via IMDb). Many changes have occurred in the Marvel universe since then, including the demise of one of the most cherished characters, Gamora (Zoe Saldana), and the time is nigh for a new space spectacle.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" has been teased for the past couple of years, with very few tidbits of information being offered. When not filming other films such as "The Suicide Squad," the undoubtedly busy James Gunn dispensed some exciting updates for the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. But what fans truly seem to be in dire need of is new footage of the anticipated film. And if you thought that San Diego Comic-Con seemed like the perfect place to premiere new content, you wouldn't be wrong. A new trailer with some of Marvel's most unique characters debuted at the convention for those who were fortunate enough to attend the Marvel panel (per Entertainment Weekly). For those at home, however, the teaser trailer still remains out of reach.