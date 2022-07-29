Snowpiercer's Final Season Just Hit The Most Ironic Production Snag Imaginable

"Snowpiercer," the dystopian television show that follows the remaining population of humanity as they circle the frozen Earth on a train and fight the rigid social hierarchies established within, has hit a major production snag. Call it irony, or a sign of the times, but either way, the situation has rapidly escalated, bringing tragedy to the production of the show's 4th and final season.

The show is a prequel, functioning as an extension of "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho's 2014 film by the same title. Starring former "Hamilton" star Daveed Diggs, Oscar-winner Jennifer Connelly, Mickey Sumner, and more, it takes a deeper dive into the intrigue and class struggle aboard the perpetual train and its world. Members of a resistance led by Diggs' character Andre battle the powers that be aboard the train, mostly represented by Connelly as the train's lead engineer, Melanie.

Evidently, the show's world is a warning for what may come our way should humanity fail to address climate change before we hit what climate scientists, as noted by Science, refer to as a "point of no return" (what, precisely, that point is, is a matter of ongoing debate). Now, amid a year that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has ranked Earth's sixth warmest ever, the production for "Snowpiercer" Season 4 has hit a snag that couldn't be more ironic if the show's writers had come up with it themselves.