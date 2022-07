Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Snowpiercer's Final Season Just Hit The Most Ironic Production Snag Imaginable

"Snowpiercer," the dystopian television show that follows the remaining population of humanity as they circle the frozen Earth on a train and fight the rigid social hierarchies established within, has hit a major production snag. Call it irony, or a sign of the times, but either way, the situation has rapidly escalated, bringing tragedy to the production of the show's 4th and final season.

The show is a prequel, functioning as an extension of "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho's 2014 film by the same title. Starring former "Hamilton" star Daveed Diggs, Oscar-winner Jennifer Connelly, Mickey Sumner, and more, it takes a deeper dive into the intrigue and class struggle aboard the perpetual train and its world. Members of a resistance led by Diggs' character Andre battle the powers that be aboard the train, mostly represented by Connelly as the train's lead engineer, Melanie.

Evidently, the show's world is a warning for what may come our way should humanity fail to address climate change before we hit what climate scientists, as noted by Science, refer to as a "point of no return" (what, precisely, that point is, is a matter of ongoing debate). Now, amid a year that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has ranked Earth's sixth warmest ever, the production for "Snowpiercer" Season 4 has hit a snag that couldn't be more ironic if the show's writers had come up with it themselves.