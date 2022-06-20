Fans Of Snowpiercer Got Some Heartbreaking News
Based on the 1982 French graphic novel "Le Transperceneige," as well as the feature film by Bong Joon-ho, TNT's series "Snowpiercer" has spent three seasons thrilling audiences with its post-apocalyptic drama. Set aboard the now-infamous Wilford Industries Snowpiercer train in a completely frozen world, the series debuted in 2020 as one of the top new cable shows of the year (via Deadline). Ever since, fans have continued to tune in for this unique sci-fi story that touches on issues of class and social justice. It doesn't hurt that the show boasts an impressive ensemble cast led by Oscar-winner Jennifer Connelly and Tony-winner Daveed Diggs.
Back in July 2021, it was announced that "Snowpiercer" would be getting a fourth season, with its release date set sometime in 2022 (via Deadline). And while fans may have expected Season 4 to continue pushing the show's story forward in anticipation of future, additional seasons, it appears that it'll actually be a complete and total wrap-up. TNT has made an announcement that is sure to devastate those who have been tuning into the series from the beginning.
Snowpiercer to end after Season 4
That's right, "Snowpiercer" fans. According to a June 17 announcement from TNT, Season 4 will sadly be the very last one. In a statement reported by Deadline, the network said: "We can confirm that Snowpiercer will end after a successful, multi-season run on TNT ... It was critically acclaimed, had a significant impact on the post-apocalyptic genre and now remains in the hearts and minds of fans forever."
After the news broke, fans took to social media to voice how upset they were and express that to them, the show doesn't feel ready to wrap up. Twitter user @daryl_millar wrote, "Feels like, ideally, it would have run a bit longer. It's a rich universe." Meanwhile, @JordonLee proclaimed, "Netflix better pick up #Snowpiercer for a season 5. The show has far too much potential to end with season 4."
According to Deadline's reporting on the series' cancelation, the move comes as part of a broader decrease in original scripted programming across TNT and its sister networks. With that in mind, and considering the feeling from fans that the show's story still has room to grow, perhaps a pickup from another network or streaming service isn't totally out of the question. However, for the time being, it appears that Season 4 of "Snowpiercer" will be the series' final stop.